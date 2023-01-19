Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses Led By Utilities, Power, FMCG Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses during a volatile session on Thursday, ending two days of gains, led by a decline in utilities, power, and FMCG stocks.

Asian shares were mixed and European futures fell as investors weighed the risks of an economic slowdown and the outlook for interest rates. Contracts for the S&P 500 also slid, following a 1.6% drop in the index on Wednesday, as per the Bloomberg data.

As of 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 86 points, or 0.14%, to 60,959.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 33 points, or 0.18%, to 18,132.80.