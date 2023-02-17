Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses Led By I.T., Realty, Banking Stocks: Midday Market Update
At 12:03 p.m., Sensex declined 144 points, or 0.24%, to 61,175.07, while the Nifty 50 eased 47 points, or 0.26%, to 17,988.85.
India's benchmark stock indices declined and are set to snap their three-day winning streak, led by losses in I.T., realty, and banking stocks.
Asian markets declined alongside U.S. equity futures on growing fears of steeper U.S. rate hikes following comments by two Federal Reserve officials. The dollar rallied.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd, ONGC Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Nestle India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.42% and the S&P BSE SmallCap easing 0.10% by midday trade.
Twelve the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while eight advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears. About 1,545 stocks rose, 1,672 declined, and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.