Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses Led By I.T., Realty, Banking Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined and are set to snap their three-day winning streak, led by losses in I.T., realty, and banking stocks.

Asian markets declined alongside U.S. equity futures on growing fears of steeper U.S. rate hikes following comments by two Federal Reserve officials. The dollar rallied.

At 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 144 points, or 0.24%, to 61,175.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 47 points, or 0.26%, to 17,988.85.