Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses Dragged By IT Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices slid nearly 1% midday on Monday, dragged by disappointing fourth-quarter results of IT bellwether Infosys Ltd. that plugged the most in 3.5 years intraday. The Sensex fell below the 60,000 level, while the Nifty 50 declined below the 17,700 mark.

Asian markets were mixed, while the U.S. and European futures contracts rose slightly as investors weighed the prospect of more rate hikes and an economic slowdown.

Stocks pared gains in Japan and Australia amid cautious sentiment after equities on Wall Street ended lower on Friday. Shares fluctuated in Hong Kong and climbed in Shanghai after the People’s Bank of China kept a key lending rate unchanged and made the smallest net injection of liquidity since November.

S&P 500 futures rose around 0.2%, as did those for the Euro Stoxx 50, while contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were little changed.

In India, stocks of information technology companies plunged as much as 6.5%. The weak Q4 results from Infosys weighed on the benchmark Nifty 50, which slid about 1%.

At 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 674 points, or 1.12%, to 59.757.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 169 points, or 0.95%, to 17,659.10.