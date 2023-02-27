Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses As I.T., Metal, Auto Stocks Decline: Midday Market Update
At 12:47 p.m., the Sensex fell 375 points, or 0.63%, to 59,089, while the Nifty 50 declined 137 points, or 0.78%, to 17,329.30.
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses, setting the stage to mirror the seven-day losing streak from eight months ago in June, led by declines in I.T., metal, and auto stocks.
European and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday, while Asian equities slid in a choppy trading session as investors weighed the possibility of extended high rates following hot inflation data from the U.S.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd., and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., UPL Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.32% and the S&P BSE SmallCap decling 1.31% by midday trade.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Bankex advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 824 stocks rose, 2,588 declined, and 3,597 remained unchanged on the BSE.