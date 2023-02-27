BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Extend Losses As I.T., Metal, Auto Stocks Decline: Midday Market Update
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses As I.T., Metal, Auto Stocks Decline: Midday Market Update

At 12:47 p.m., the Sensex fell 375 points, or 0.63%, to 59,089, while the Nifty 50 declined 137 points, or 0.78%, to 17,329.30.
BQPrime
27 Feb 2023, 1:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange Building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses, setting the stage to mirror the seven-day losing streak from eight months ago in June, led by declines in I.T., metal, and auto stocks.

European and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday, while Asian equities slid in a choppy trading session as investors weighed the possibility of extended high rates following hot inflation data from the U.S.

At 12:47 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 375 points, or 0.63%, to 59,089, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 137 points, or 0.78%, to 17,329.30.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Fall As Metal, I.T., Auto Stocks Decline

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Extend Fall As Metal, I.T., Auto Stocks Decline
Read More

ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd., and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.

Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., UPL Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

ALSO READ

Here's Why India's 10-Year Bond Yield Spiked To Its Highest Since Nov. 7

Opinion
Here's Why India's 10-Year Bond Yield Spiked To Its Highest Since Nov. 7
Read More

The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.32% and the S&P BSE SmallCap decling 1.31% by midday trade.

Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Bankex advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 824 stocks rose, 2,588 declined, and 3,597 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

What Lies Ahead For India's Hotels Industry

Opinion
What Lies Ahead For India's Hotels Industry
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT