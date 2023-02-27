Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses As I.T., Metal, Auto Stocks Decline: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses, setting the stage to mirror the seven-day losing streak from eight months ago in June, led by declines in I.T., metal, and auto stocks.

European and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday, while Asian equities slid in a choppy trading session as investors weighed the possibility of extended high rates following hot inflation data from the U.S.

At 12:47 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 375 points, or 0.63%, to 59,089, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 137 points, or 0.78%, to 17,329.30.