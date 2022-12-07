Sensex, Nifty Extend Losing Run: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices closed lower during trading hours on Wednesday, after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's decision to hike interest rates by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

The BSE Sensex closed 215 points lower, down 0.34%, at 62,410.68. The Nifty 50 ended the day 82 points lower, down 0.44%, at 18,560.50.

After closing flat on Monday and lower on Tuesday, the benchmarks extended their losses on Wednesday.