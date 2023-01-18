Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains: Midday Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices continued to advance in trade as the Sensex reclaimed the 61,000 level at midday on Wednesday.

Asian markets were volatile on Wednesday in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting, as many key indices swung between gains and losses.

Japanese stocks, on the other hand, rallied alongside a sharp drop in the yen after the Bank of Japan, in its policy announcement today, kept its key rates unchanged.

As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 422 points, or 0.70%, at 61,078.15 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 115 points, or 0.64%, higher at 18,168.10.