Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains: Midday Market Wrap

The Indian benchmarks extended gains by noon trade on Wednesday amid expectation of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

As of 12:14 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 240 points, or 0.38%, at 62,773.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 80 points, or 0.43%, at 18,687.45.