Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains: Midday Market Wrap
Sensex was up 240 points, or 0.38%, at 62,773.72. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 80 points, or 0.43%, at 18,687.45
The Indian benchmarks extended gains by noon trade on Wednesday amid expectation of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.
As of 12:14 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 240 points, or 0.38%, at 62,773.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 80 points, or 0.43%, at 18,687.45.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Nestle India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ICIC Bank Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the top laggards in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
The broader market indices, S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap, opened on a positive note and traded higher at 0.63% and 0.73%, respectively.
Out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd., 17 advanced with only BSE Telecommunication and BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods declining.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,085 stocks rose, 1,290 declined, and 167 remained unchanged on the BSE.