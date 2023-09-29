Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank: Midday Market Update

Stocks in Asia rose on the last trading day of the quarter amid optimism over spending during China's Golden Week holiday.

Hong Kong shares led equity gains in Asia, while benchmarks also advanced in Australia and New Zealand. Mainland China markets are shut for a holiday through the end of next week.

Futures for European stocks were little changed, along with those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after the US indices gained Thursday on the back of a rally in tech behemoths, including Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.