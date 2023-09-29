Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Friday, led by advances in pharma, metals, and media stocks.
As of 12:25 p.m. the S&P BSE Sensex was 441 points, or 0.67%, up at 65,949.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 149 points, or 0.76%, to 19,672.05.
Stocks in Asia rose on the last trading day of the quarter amid optimism over spending during China's Golden Week holiday.
Hong Kong shares led equity gains in Asia, while benchmarks also advanced in Australia and New Zealand. Mainland China markets are shut for a holiday through the end of next week.
Futures for European stocks were little changed, along with those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after the US indices gained Thursday on the back of a rally in tech behemoths, including Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher. The BSE Midcap was up 1.2%, while the BSE Smallcap was also 0.51% higher.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with healthcare and metal gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,274 stocks rose, 1,199 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.