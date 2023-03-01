Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Metals, Banks, Realty Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by midday on Wednesday, snapping eight straight days of decline, led by advances in metals, banks and realty stocks.

Stocks and currencies in Asia rallied as risk appetite improved after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade. U.S. stock futures pared losses as the report showed that the world’s second-biggest economy is rebounding strongly after Covid restrictions were lifted.

At 12:12 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 360 points, or 0.61%, to 59,322.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 105 points, or 0.61%, to 17,409.25.