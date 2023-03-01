Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Metals, Banks, Realty Stocks: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by midday on Wednesday, snapping eight straight days of decline, led by advances in metals, banks and realty stocks.
Stocks and currencies in Asia rallied as risk appetite improved after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade. U.S. stock futures pared losses as the report showed that the world’s second-biggest economy is rebounding strongly after Covid restrictions were lifted.
At 12:12 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 360 points, or 0.61%, to 59,322.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 105 points, or 0.61%, to 17,409.25.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 1.05% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.25% by midday trade.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced with S&P BSE Metals, S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Commodities gaining the most.
The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 2,361 stocks rose, 948 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.