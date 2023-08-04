Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Thursday, led by advances in Information technology and telecommunication stocks.
As of 11:47 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 430.88 points, or 0.71%, to trade at 65,671.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 125 points, or 0.65%, to 19,506.95
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.55%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.89% higher.
All 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Information Technology rising the most.