Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Gains In PSBs, NBFCs, Media Stocks: Midday Market Update
As of 11:57 a.m., the Sensex rose 284 points, or 0.45%, to 63,201.64, while the Nifty 50 gained 81 points, or 0.43%, to 18,769.30.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday trade on Friday led by advances in PSU banking, media and non-banking financial companies.
Asian markets are headed for a third weekly gain as expectations of more stimulus from China increased. The yen weakened as the Bank of Japan held its easy policy settings. Benchmarks in China, Australia and South Korea rose Friday.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was headed for its second week of gains in excess of 2%, as worries about Chinese growth morph into hopes for further policy support. Japanese shares edged into positive territory to reverse morning losses after the Bank of Japan kept is negative rate and yield curve control program unchanged.
S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Thursday — its longest winning run since November 2021. The Nasdaq 100 hit the highest since March 2022, helped along by exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence that has also raised concerns about an overbought market.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and HDFC Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
Whereas, TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.47% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.83% by midday trade on Friday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Oil and Gas and S&P BSE Teck declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,144 stocks rose, 1,194 declined, while 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.