Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Gains In PSBs, NBFCs, Media Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday trade on Friday led by advances in PSU banking, media and non-banking financial companies.

Asian markets are headed for a third weekly gain as expectations of more stimulus from China increased. The yen weakened as the Bank of Japan held its easy policy settings. Benchmarks in China, Australia and South Korea rose Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was headed for its second week of gains in excess of 2%, as worries about Chinese growth morph into hopes for further policy support. Japanese shares edged into positive territory to reverse morning losses after the Bank of Japan kept is negative rate and yield curve control program unchanged.

S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Thursday — its longest winning run since November 2021. The Nasdaq 100 hit the highest since March 2022, helped along by exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence that has also raised concerns about an overbought market.

As of 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 284 points, or 0.45%, to 63,201.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81 points, or 0.43%, to 18,769.30.