Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By FMCCG, Auto, I.T. Stocks: Midday Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by afternoon trade on Tuesday, aided by gains in the energy, FMCG, auto, and I.T. sectors.
As of 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 394 points, or 0.66%, to 60,486.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 105 points, or 0.59%, to 18,000.15.
Index heavyweights like Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap easing 0.21% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.03%.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while five declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,613 stocks rose, 1,697 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.