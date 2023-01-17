Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By FMCCG, Auto, I.T. Stocks: Midday Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by afternoon trade on Tuesday, aided by gains in the energy, FMCG, auto, and I.T. sectors.

As of 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 394 points, or 0.66%, to 60,486.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 105 points, or 0.59%, to 18,000.15.