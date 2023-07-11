Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Advances In ITC, HUL, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, led by advances in fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors including ITC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

As of 12.07 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 484.51 points, or 0.74%, to 65,828.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 147.75 points, or 0.76%, to 19,503.55.

Stocks rallied across Asia after China stepped up support for its struggling property sector and signalled more economic aid may be on the way. The biggest gains were seen in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. State-run financial newspapers in China published reports on Tuesday, flagging the likely adoption of more property-support policies, along with steps to boost business confidence.

European stock futures ticked higher, while US stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% on Monday.