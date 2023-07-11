Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Advances In ITC, HUL, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update
At 12.07 pm, the Sensex rose 484.51 points, or 0.74%, to 65,828.68, while the Nifty 50 rose 147.75 points, or 0.76%, to 19,503.55.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, led by advances in fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors including ITC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
As of 12.07 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 484.51 points, or 0.74%, to 65,828.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 147.75 points, or 0.76%, to 19,503.55.
Stocks rallied across Asia after China stepped up support for its struggling property sector and signalled more economic aid may be on the way. The biggest gains were seen in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. State-run financial newspapers in China published reports on Tuesday, flagging the likely adoption of more property-support policies, along with steps to boost business confidence.
European stock futures ticked higher, while US stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% on Monday.
ITC Ltd., HUL, Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 1.07% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.90% by midday trade on Tuesday.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd., with the exception of S&P BSE Metal, advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,028 stocks rose, 1,258 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.