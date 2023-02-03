Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Advances In Financials, NBFC: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by noon trade on Friday, led by advances in financials and NBFC stocks.

However, there was no respite in the route of Gautam Adani’s companies. All ten of the group’s stocks fell as the Indian billionaire battles to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health after accusations by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. dropped 35%, the most ever during intraday trading.

Asian shares were mixed and the U.S. and European equity futures declined as disappointing earnings from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. weighed on market sentiment.

As of 12:00 p.m., S&P BSE Sensex was up 323 points or 0.54% at 60,254.99 while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 61 points or 0.34% up at 17,671.05.