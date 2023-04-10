Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Sixth Consecutive Day To End At Four-Week High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the sixth consecutive session to end at a four-week high on Monday, led by advances in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd., even as most global markets remain shut for Easter.

The Sensex Index closed above the 59,800 mark, whereas the Nifty 50 ended above the 17,600 level for the first time in over a month since March 8.

Asian markets traded mixed, and U.S. equity futures were steady in holiday-thinned trading as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s policy path following Friday’s U.S. jobs data. S&P 500 contracts fell less than 0.1%, while MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index added 0.2%. Markets across Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia closed for the Easter holidays, and trading volumes were expected to be light.

The next major data point for the Fed is a report on consumer prices, due April 12. Fed officials will deliver their next rate decision on May 3.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14 points, or 0.02%, higher at 59,846.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.14%, to end at 17,624.05.