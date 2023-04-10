Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Sixth Consecutive Day To End At Four-Week High: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 14 points, or 0.02%, higher at 59,846.51, while the Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.14%, to end at 17,624.05.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the sixth consecutive session to end at a four-week high on Monday, led by advances in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd., even as most global markets remain shut for Easter.
The Sensex Index closed above the 59,800 mark, whereas the Nifty 50 ended above the 17,600 level for the first time in over a month since March 8.
Asian markets traded mixed, and U.S. equity futures were steady in holiday-thinned trading as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s policy path following Friday’s U.S. jobs data. S&P 500 contracts fell less than 0.1%, while MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index added 0.2%. Markets across Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia closed for the Easter holidays, and trading volumes were expected to be light.
The next major data point for the Fed is a report on consumer prices, due April 12. Fed officials will deliver their next rate decision on May 3.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14 points, or 0.02%, higher at 59,846.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.14%, to end at 17,624.05.
JSW Steel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the laggards.
All the stocks of Adani Group companies ended firm, with Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. gaining the most.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending 0.38% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.16% at the close of market on Monday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Telecommunication, and S&P BSE Bankex declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,030 stocks rose, 1,590 declined, and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.