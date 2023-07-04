Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fifth Day To Close At Fresh Record: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the fifth day in a row to close at a record high on Tuesday, as public sector banks, media, and non-banking financial companies gained.

Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.72% to a record high of 65,672.97 points. The Nifty 50 rose 0.58% to 19,434.15 points.

Japan’s Topix fell, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose, and shares in South Korea fluctuated as globally investors turned their attention to risks for the economy and the prospects of further restrictive central bank policy moves.

With no cash trading in U.S. equities Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday, futures contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were little changed.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.42%, higher at 65,479.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 67 points, or 0.34%, to end at 19,389.