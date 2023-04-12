Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Driven by Pharma Stocks: Midday Market Update
As of 12:12 p.m., the Sensex gained 73 points, or 0.12%, to 60,230.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 35 points, or 0.20%, to 17,757.65.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by midday session on Wednesday as investors await the CPI and IIP data in India, which is a key factor to determine the magnitude of rate hikes by the central bank. Pharma and healthcare stocks led the gains, while FMCG and PSU banks weighed on the indices.
India's consumer price index-based inflation may have eased to 5.7% in March, according to a poll conducted by Bloomberg of 25 economists.
Asian markets traded in tight ranges, with Japanese stocks leading the gains in Asia after Warren Buffett said he’s mulling buying more equities in the country. The U.S. futures were little changed, a sign investors are holding back on taking new positions before the release of a data point seen as crucial for the next Federal Reserve policy decision.
The S&P 500 closed almost flat Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell for the fifth time in six days as investors assessed the likelihood of another rate increase in May.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. were the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
ONGC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and BPCL Ltd. were the top losers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Adani Power Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., and NDTV Ltd. declined, whereas the other companies in the group gained on Wednesday.
The broader market indices opened higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.39% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.57% by midday on Wednesday.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Capital Goods, S&P BSE Consumer Goods, and S&P BSE Power declined.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,067 stocks rose, 1,242 declined, and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.
