Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Driven by Pharma Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by midday session on Wednesday as investors await the CPI and IIP data in India, which is a key factor to determine the magnitude of rate hikes by the central bank. Pharma and healthcare stocks led the gains, while FMCG and PSU banks weighed on the indices.

India's consumer price index-based inflation may have eased to 5.7% in March, according to a poll conducted by Bloomberg of 25 economists.

Asian markets traded in tight ranges, with Japanese stocks leading the gains in Asia after Warren Buffett said he’s mulling buying more equities in the country. The U.S. futures were little changed, a sign investors are holding back on taking new positions before the release of a data point seen as crucial for the next Federal Reserve policy decision.

The S&P 500 closed almost flat Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell for the fifth time in six days as investors assessed the likelihood of another rate increase in May.

As of 12:12 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 73 points, or 0.12%, to 60,230.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 35 points, or 0.20%, to 17,757.65.