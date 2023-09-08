Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Driven By L&T, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update
As of 12:05 p.m., the Sensex rose 305 points, or 0.46%, to 66,570.82, while the Nifty 50 gained 86 points, or 0.44%, to 19,812.90.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced through midday trade, setting the stage for a higher close for the sixth session on Friday, driven by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
The Nifty 50 crossed 19,800 intraday for the first time since July 27, while the Sensex rose beyond 66,600 for the first time since Aug. 1.
Realty and consumer durables led, while pharmaceutical, fast-moving consumer goods, and information technology sectors were the laggards.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and State Bank of India were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Whereas, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.62% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.59% through midday trade on Friday.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while S&P BSE Healthcare and S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods declined. S&P BSE Capital Goods, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,102 stocks rose, 1,405 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.