Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Driven By L&T, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices advanced through midday trade, setting the stage for a higher close for the sixth session on Friday, driven by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty 50 crossed 19,800 intraday for the first time since July 27, while the Sensex rose beyond 66,600 for the first time since Aug. 1.

Realty and consumer durables led, while pharmaceutical, fast-moving consumer goods, and information technology sectors were the laggards.

As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 305 points, or 0.46%, higher at 66,570.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 86 points, or 0.44%, to trade at 19,812.90.