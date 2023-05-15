Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Realty, Media Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update
As of 12:03 p.m., the Sensex gained 366 points, or 0.59%, to 62,393.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 99 points, or 0.54%, to 18,414.20.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through the midday session on Monday. The real estate and media sectors were the top gainers, whereas companies in the pharma sector declined.
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading above the 62,400 level, while the NSE Nifty 50 was upwards of the 18,400 mark, the most in five months since mid-December in 2022.
U.S. and European stock futures were little changed, and Asian equities were mixed as investors weighed signs of progress in talks to avert a U.S. debt default and persistent inflationary pressure.
The Thai Baht climbed as pro-democracy parties got the most votes in weekend elections, and the Rand rallied after South Africa moved to ease tensions with the U.S.
Japanese shares gained, with the Topix nearing the highest level since 1990. Benchmarks in mainland China and South Korea fell, while Hong Kong’s main gauge edged up.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.58% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.44% by midday trade on Monday.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,913 stocks rose, 1,516 declined, and 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.