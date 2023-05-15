Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Realty, Media Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through the midday session on Monday. The real estate and media sectors were the top gainers, whereas companies in the pharma sector declined.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading above the 62,400 level, while the NSE Nifty 50 was upwards of the 18,400 mark, the most in five months since mid-December in 2022.

U.S. and European stock futures were little changed, and Asian equities were mixed as investors weighed signs of progress in talks to avert a U.S. debt default and persistent inflationary pressure.

The Thai Baht climbed as pro-democracy parties got the most votes in weekend elections, and the Rand rallied after South Africa moved to ease tensions with the U.S.

Japanese shares gained, with the Topix nearing the highest level since 1990. Benchmarks in mainland China and South Korea fell, while Hong Kong’s main gauge edged up.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 366 points, or 0.59%, to 62,393.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 99 points, or 0.54%, to 18,414.20.