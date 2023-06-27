Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Realty And Metal Advances: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday as realty and metal sectors advanced while fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

European and U.S. equity futures rose along with the Asian markets on Tuesday amid a positive shift in risk sentiment following recent declines in global stocks. Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Australia, and mainland China gained, while Japanese and South Korean shares slid.

This week, key data from the U.S., such as the final take on January-March GDP, housing data, and the personal consumption expenditure report, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, will remain in focus.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is likely to visit Beijing in early July for the first high-level economic talks with her new Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, according to a Bloomberg report.

As of 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 196 points, or 0.31%, to 63,165.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 59 points, or 0.32%, to 18,750.45.