Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Realty And Metal Advances: Midday Market Update
As of 12:02 p.m., the Sensex rose 196 points, or 0.31%, to 63,165.87, while the Nifty 50 gained 59 points, or 0.32%, to 18,750.45.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday as realty and metal sectors advanced while fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.
European and U.S. equity futures rose along with the Asian markets on Tuesday amid a positive shift in risk sentiment following recent declines in global stocks. Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Australia, and mainland China gained, while Japanese and South Korean shares slid.
This week, key data from the U.S., such as the final take on January-March GDP, housing data, and the personal consumption expenditure report, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, will remain in focus.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is likely to visit Beijing in early July for the first high-level economic talks with her new Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, according to a Bloomberg report.
ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
The broader market indices mirrored the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.36%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.76% higher.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Realty gaining the most. On the other hand, S&P BSE Consumer Durables and S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,126 stocks rose, 1,184 declined, while 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.