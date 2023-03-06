Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Metal, I.T., Energy Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update
At 12:03 p.m., the Sensex was 614 points or 1.03% higher at 60,422.82, while the Nifty 50 gained 180 points or 1.02% to 17,774.30.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Monday after opening higher for the second day, led by gains in metal, I.T., and energy stocks.
S&P BSE Sensex rose above 60,000 points after about eight trading sessions as globally perceived risk sentiment improved amid speculation that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates beyond peak levels, which are already priced in.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were traded higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.99% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.19% by midday trade.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced with in trade with S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Power, and S&P BSE Oil & Gas gaining the most.
The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 2,291 stocks rose, 1,126 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Adani Stocks Rally
Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday.