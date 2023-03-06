Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Metal, I.T., Energy Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Monday after opening higher for the second day, led by gains in metal, I.T., and energy stocks.

S&P BSE Sensex rose above 60,000 points after about eight trading sessions as globally perceived risk sentiment improved amid speculation that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates beyond peak levels, which are already priced in.

At 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 614 points, or 1.03%, higher at 60,422.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 180 points, or 1.02%, to 17,774.30.