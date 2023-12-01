Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Friday led by advances in ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

As of 12.27 p.m. the S&P BSE Sensex rose 510 points or 0.76% to 67,500.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 141 points or 0.7% to 20,274.05.

So far during the day, Nifty hit an all-time high of 20,285.15, while the Sensex rose to 67,557.14.