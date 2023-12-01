Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12.27 p.m. the Sensex rose 510 points or 0.76% to 67,500.19, while the Nifty 50 gained 141 points or 0.7% to 20,274.05.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Friday led by advances in ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
So far during the day, Nifty hit an all-time high of 20,285.15, while the Sensex rose to 67,557.14.
"These dynamic market movements in key indices coincide with our GDP data surpassing expectations for the July–September quarter," Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online, said. "It's essential to approach the market cautiously, considering that exit polls are non-directional."
Investors may consider booking partial profits, given the one-way rally from 19,800, Jain said.
ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were contributing the most to the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. limited the gains in the index.
Among sectoral indices, all were up except the Nifty IT, which fell 0.1%. Nifty Media rose the most by more than 3%. Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG also added more than 1%.
The broader market indices also rose, with the BSE Midcap rising 0.9% and the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.7% through midday trade on Friday.
All the 20 sectoral indices on BSE Ltd. advanced with the exception of BSE Teck, which traded flat.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,336 stocks rose, 1,257 declined, and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.