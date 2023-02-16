Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As I.T., Realty Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update
At 12:02 p.m., the Sensex gained 276 points, or 0.45%, to 61,550.78, while the Nifty 50 rose 78 points, or 0.43%, to 18,093.45.
Indian stock indices extended gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday, led by advances in I.T. and real estate stocks.
Globally, stocks rallied, shrugging off the prospect of high interest rates following strong economic data releases in the U.S. Equities in Australia, South Korea, Japan, and China gained ground, pushing a gauge of the region’s stocks towards its best day in a month.
At 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 276 points, or 0.45%, to 61,550.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 78 points, or 0.43%, to 18,093.45.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, BPCL Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.74% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.68% during the afternoon session.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Realty, and S&P BSE Teck.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. About 1,924 stocks rose, 1,353 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.