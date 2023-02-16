Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As I.T., Realty Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update

Indian stock indices extended gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday, led by advances in I.T. and real estate stocks.

Globally, stocks rallied, shrugging off the prospect of high interest rates following strong economic data releases in the U.S. Equities in Australia, South Korea, Japan, and China gained ground, pushing a gauge of the region’s stocks towards its best day in a month.

At 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 276 points, or 0.45%, to 61,550.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 78 points, or 0.43%, to 18,093.45.