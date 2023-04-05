Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As HDFC Twins, L&T, HUL, Power Grid Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held on to their gains through midday on Wednesday as non-bank financial companies led the rally after reporting positive business updates for fiscal 2023.

Adding to this, India's service activity, though off its 12-year high in March, easing from 59.4 in February to 57.8 in March, continues to expand for the 20th straight month, according to a monthly survey.

European futures and Asian markets slipped as concerns persisted over the path of global monetary policy and the health of U.S. banks. Stocks in Europe may struggle for traction at open, as the Euro Stoxx 50 contracts dropped about 0.2%. MSCI Inc.’s Asia benchmark was set to end a six-day winning streak, with almost all sectors in the red on Wednesday. Futures for U.S. equities were little changed after posting small gains earlier.

As of 12:16 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 418 points, or 0.71%, to 59,524.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 114 points, or 0.65%, to 17,511.60.