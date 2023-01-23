Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Banking, Auto Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices extended gains by afternoon trade on Monday, led by advances in banking and auto stocks.

Globally markets remain upbeat after a key U.S. Fed official's comment alleviated fears of aggressive policy moves. The dollar weakened against most of its Asian counterparts and Japanese stocks climbed amid subdued trading on Monday, with many major centers in Asia closed for Lunar New Year celebrations.

As of 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346 points or 0.57% at 60,968.11 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 100 points or 0.55% higher at 18,127.10.