Sensex, Nifty Extend Fall As HDFC Twins, ICICI Bank, Reliance Drag: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday on Friday following weak global cues ahead of a critical U.S. jobs report.

Asian markets slumped and the U.S. Treasury rallied on Friday amid concern that pockets of trouble in the U.S. banking sector could portend broader dangers as higher interest rates start to bite. Silicon Valley-based lender SVB Financial Group was at the center of the storm on Thursday, losing 60% after taking steps to shore up its capital position, stoking concern that soaring interest rates are eroding balance sheets.

At 12:38 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 778 points, or 1.30%, to 59,028.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 206 points, or 1.17%, to 17,383.40.