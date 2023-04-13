Sensex, Nifty Extend Declines As L&T, TCS, JSW Steel Drag: Midday Market Update
Indian equity benchmarks extended declines through midday on Thursday amid volatility, dragged by losses in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. However, the Sensex was trading above the 60,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 was above the 17,700 level.
Asian stocks fluctuated as traders assessed how close the Federal Reserve is to peak interest rates after U.S. inflation data showed signs of easing. As per FOMC minutes, Fed officials project a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.
Back home, India's retail inflation eased to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, compared to 6.44% in February.
As of 12:07, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 221 points, or 0.37%, to 60,171.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 55 points, or 0.31%, to 17,756.30.
Infosys Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were among the laggards in Nifty 50.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the gainers in the index.
All the Adani Group companies with the exception of NDTV Ltd. declined on Thursday.
The broader market indices were mixed in trade, with the S&P BSE MidCap easing 0.03% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.10% by midday trade.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while seven sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,659 stocks rose, 1,616 declined, and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.