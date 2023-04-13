Sensex, Nifty Extend Declines As L&T, TCS, JSW Steel Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks extended declines through midday on Thursday amid volatility, dragged by losses in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. However, the Sensex was trading above the 60,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 was above the 17,700 level.

Asian stocks fluctuated as traders assessed how close the Federal Reserve is to peak interest rates after U.S. inflation data showed signs of easing. As per FOMC minutes, Fed officials project a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.

Back home, India's retail inflation eased to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, compared to 6.44% in February.

As of 12:07, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 221 points, or 0.37%, to 60,171.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 55 points, or 0.31%, to 17,756.30.