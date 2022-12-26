Sensex, Nifty End With Over 1% Gains: Market Wrap
Sensex ended 721 points, or 1.20%, higher at 60,566.42, while the Nifty 50 gained 204 points, or 1.14%, to close at 18,010.30.
India's benchmark indices ended higher on Monday after opening flat, as global risk appetite improved on easing U.S. inflation.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 721 points, or 1.20%, higher at 60,566.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 204 points, or 1.14%, to close at 18,010.30.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Cipla Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 2.31% and the small-cap gauge rising 3.13%.
Out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. 19 advanced, while BSE Healthcare declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,876 rose, 760 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.