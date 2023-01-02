Sensex, Nifty End With Gains Led By Media And Metal Stocks: Market Wrap
Sensex was up 327 points or 0.54% at 61,167.79, while the Nifty 50 was 92 points or 0.51% higher at 18,197.45.
India's benchmark stock indices ended with gains after opening largely flat on the first trading day of 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 327 points or 0.54% at 61,167.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 92 points or 0.51% higher at 18,197.45.
Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Asian Paints Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Titan Co., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the BSE MidCap gaining 0.57% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.84%.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while only three declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,315 rose, 1,295 declined, and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.