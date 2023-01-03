Sensex, Nifty End With Gains For The Second Day: Market Wrap
Sensex ended 126 points, or 0.21%, higher at 61,294.20, while the Nifty 50 gained 35 points, or 0.19%, to close at 18,232.55.
The Indian benchmark indices ended with gains for the second-straight day on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 126 points, or 0.21%, higher at 61,294.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 35 points, or 0.19%, to close at 18,232.55.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., Axis Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., TCS Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.22%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.18%.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, while four declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,045 rose, 1,480 declined, and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.