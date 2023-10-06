Sensex, Nifty End Week On A High Note As Bajaj Finance, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day on Friday, led by gains in realty and pharma stocks.

On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of loss.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept the policy rates unchanged. Sensex nearly touched the 66,000 mark, whereas Nifty ended beyond the 19,600.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.55%, higher at 65,995.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 108 points, or 0.55%, to end at 19,653.50.

European stocks rose as traders prepared for a U.S. payroll report. Miners were among the best performers in Europe’s Stoxx 600 after news that a Chinese iron-ore buying agency was in talks with global suppliers.

U.S. equity futures ticked higher after the S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.4%.

Japanese equities reversed gains, while equity benchmarks in Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong all climbed. Mainland China markets remain shut for a weeklong holiday.