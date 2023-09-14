Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Off Record High: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08%, up at 67,519.00 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.16%, higher at 20,103.10.
India's benchmark stock indices closed marginally higher for the second consecutive day after fluctuating through the day and scaling record highs in early trade.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08%, higher at 67,519.00 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.16%, higher at 20,103.10.
During intraday trade, the Sensex rose 0.45% to scale an all-time high of 67,771.05 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.49% to also hit a high of 20,167.65 points.
The broader markets outperformed their larger peers, as the Nifty Smallcap 250 rose as much as 1.47% and the Nifty Midcap 150 advanced 1.05% during the day. Public sector banks, metals, real estate, and auto sectors led, while fast-moving consumer goods, media, and consumer durables were under pressure.
European stocks changed little, and the euro edged higher as traders braced for the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision. The Stoxx 600 was steady, while S&P 500 futures climbed after Wednesday's U.S. inflation report was in line with estimates, fanning hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 outperformed the region, and equities in South Korea and Australia also gained. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China fluctuated as concerns remained in the property sector. Country Garden Holdings Co. fell as the deadline approaches for holders of a yuan bond to vote on the company's repayment extension request.
Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 1.02%, while the BSE Smallcap was also 1.15% higher.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. The BSE Realty, Metal, Oil & Gas, and Commodities sectors rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,441 stocks rose, 1,207 declined, and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.