Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Off Record High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed marginally higher for the second consecutive day after fluctuating through the day and scaling record highs in early trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08%, higher at 67,519.00 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.16%, higher at 20,103.10.

During intraday trade, the Sensex rose 0.45% to scale an all-time high of 67,771.05 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.49% to also hit a high of 20,167.65 points.

The broader markets outperformed their larger peers, as the Nifty Smallcap 250 rose as much as 1.47% and the Nifty Midcap 150 advanced 1.05% during the day. Public sector banks, metals, real estate, and auto sectors led, while fast-moving consumer goods, media, and consumer durables were under pressure.

European stocks changed little, and the euro edged higher as traders braced for the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision. The Stoxx 600 was steady, while S&P 500 futures climbed after Wednesday's U.S. inflation report was in line with estimates, fanning hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 outperformed the region, and equities in South Korea and Australia also gained. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China fluctuated as concerns remained in the property sector. Country Garden Holdings Co. fell as the deadline approaches for holders of a yuan bond to vote on the company's repayment extension request.