Sensex, Nifty End Nearly 1% Higher: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices continued trading higher through midday after it opened with slim gains on Wednesday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on hiking the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%.

Stocks gained after positive earnings reports in Europe and a late Wall Street rally, as Powell highlighted that disinflation has begun, and that further hikes will likely be needed if the jobs market remains strong. The U.S. stock futures fell.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. soared as investors reassessed the impact of the Hindenburg Research report published on Jan. 24. Ambuja Cements Ltd., ACC Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adnai Total Gas Ltd. declined out of the total 10 Adani group company stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 378 points higher, or 0.63%, at 60,663.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.85%, to close at 17,871.70.