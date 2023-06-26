Sensex, Nifty End Mixed As Reliance Industries Drags: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 9 points, or 0.01%, lower at 62,970, while the Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.14%, to end at 18,691.20.
India's benchmark stock indices ended mixed after swinging between gains and losses through Monday. While the healthcare and pharma sectors advanced, banking shares were under pressure.
Crude oil and European stocks were steady as investors evaluated the challenge to Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia and its potential impact. A deal was done to drop criminal mutiny charges against Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters. This halted the group's advance towards Moscow to challenge Putin's rule.
Energy shares gave up early gains in Europe, while U.S. equity futures edged lower.
Asian markets were mixed as bourses in mainland China opened after a long weekend amid continued concern over the nation’s economic recovery. Stocks traded higher in South Korea, while those in Japan and Hong Kong fluctuated, and benchmarks in mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand fell.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 1.04%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.71% higher.
Eighteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Healthcare gaining the most. While S&P BSE Energy declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,864 stocks rose, 1,775 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.