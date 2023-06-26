Sensex, Nifty End Mixed As Reliance Industries Drags: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended mixed after swinging between gains and losses through Monday. While the healthcare and pharma sectors advanced, banking shares were under pressure.

Crude oil and European stocks were steady as investors evaluated the challenge to Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia and its potential impact. A deal was done to drop criminal mutiny charges against Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters. This halted the group's advance towards Moscow to challenge Putin's rule.

Energy shares gave up early gains in Europe, while U.S. equity futures edged lower.

Asian markets were mixed as bourses in mainland China opened after a long weekend amid continued concern over the nation’s economic recovery. Stocks traded higher in South Korea, while those in Japan and Hong Kong fluctuated, and benchmarks in mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand fell.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 9 points, or 0.01%, lower at 62,970, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.14%, to end at 18,691.20.