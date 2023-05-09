Sensex, Nifty End Mixed As PSU Banks, Realty Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended little changed amid a volatile session on Tuesday, even as PSU banks and realty stocks declined while I.T., auto, and pharma shares advanced.

European stocks and U.S. equity futures edged lower as investors assessed the impact of slowing imports by China on its economic recovery and prepared for a key US inflation report. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 retreated by about 0.2%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3 points, or 0.00%, higher at 61,761.33, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 2 points, or 0.01%, to end at 18,265.95.