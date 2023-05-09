Sensex, Nifty End Mixed As PSU Banks, Realty Stocks Drag: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 3 points, or 0.00%, higher at 61,761.33, while the Nifty 50 declined 2 points, or 0.01%, to end at 18,265.95.
Indian equity benchmarks ended little changed amid a volatile session on Tuesday, even as PSU banks and realty stocks declined while I.T., auto, and pharma shares advanced.
European stocks and U.S. equity futures edged lower as investors assessed the impact of slowing imports by China on its economic recovery and prepared for a key US inflation report. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 retreated by about 0.2%.
TCS Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were among the gainers on the Nifty 50.
ITC Ltd., State Bank of India Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICIC Bank Ltd., and UPL Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.03% and the S&P BSE SmallCap easing 0.35% at the close of the market on Tuesday.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight sectors advanced.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,621 stocks rose, 1,875 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.