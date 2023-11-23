Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower As Cipla, Infosys, TCS Drag: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to end marginally lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in Cipla Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.43 points, or 0.01%, lower at 66,017.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05%, to close at 19,802.
"On intraday charts, the index is continuously taking resistance near 19,850 to 66,150, while on the downside, it has formed a higher bottom formation near 19,670 to 65,650," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Our view is that as long as the index is trading above 19,670 to 65,650, the positive sentiment is likely to continue."
Here's How Indian Benchmark Indices Fared:
Cipla Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hero MotoCorp., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the index.
Nifty Pharma declined the most, along with Nifty IT. Nifty Realty rose by 1.03%, while other major indices ended on a positive note.
"As both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty remain rangebound, lacking clear confirmation of a definitive trend, investors are advised to closely monitor sectors exhibiting resilience," said Ameya Ranadive, research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Pvt. "Notable sectors to watch include Nifty IT, Nifty Energy and Nifty Auto, which may present lucrative opportunities amid the current market dynamics."
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,074 stocks advanced, 1,631 declined, and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.