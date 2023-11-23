Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower As Cipla, Infosys, TCS Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to end marginally lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in Cipla Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.43 points, or 0.01%, lower at 66,017.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05%, to close at 19,802.