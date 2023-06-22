Sensex, Nifty End Lower Led By Losses In IT And PSBs: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Thursday, a day after they ended at record highs, dragged down by losses in IT and PSU banks.

Asian markets declined in trade as Japan’s Nikkei index dropped 0.92%. South Korean stocks ticked higher, Australian shares dropped, and markets were closed for holidays in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan, reducing activity in the region.

Powell renewed his warning that higher rates were needed, telling Congress during his semi-annual report that two more rate hikes this year were "a pretty good guess".

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 284 points, or 0.45%, lower at 63,238.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 86 points, or 0.45%, to end at 18,771.25.