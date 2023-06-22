Sensex, Nifty End Lower Led By Losses In IT And PSBs: Market Wrap
The Sensex ended 284 points, or 0.45%, lower at 63,238.89, while the Nifty 50 fell 86 points, or 0.45%, to end at 18,771.25.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Thursday, a day after they ended at record highs, dragged down by losses in IT and PSU banks.
Asian markets declined in trade as Japan’s Nikkei index dropped 0.92%. South Korean stocks ticked higher, Australian shares dropped, and markets were closed for holidays in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan, reducing activity in the region.
Powell renewed his warning that higher rates were needed, telling Congress during his semi-annual report that two more rate hikes this year were "a pretty good guess".
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 284 points, or 0.45%, lower at 63,238.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 86 points, or 0.45%, to end at 18,771.25.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.07% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.64% by the end of the market on Thursday.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, with S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Utilities falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,331 stocks rose, 2,190 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.