Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Second Straight Day As Infosys, TCS Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on Friday, dragged down by HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 107 points, or 0.16%, lower to 66,160, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 14 points, or 0.07%, to end at 19,646.05.

On a weekly basis, the indices snapped four weeks of record-setting advances. During the day, the Sensex fell below the 66,000 mark for the first time in two weeks, while the Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high.

Information-technology and private banking sectors declined, while shares of real estate, metals, and media gained.

Bonds around the world extended a retreat as the Bank of Japan reverted to its ultra-loose monetary policy and surprised investors by loosening its grip on yields. U.S. and European bond markets tumbled on speculation that higher yields in Japan may lead investors to repatriate cash home. The yield on the benchmark Indian 10-year government bond jumped to 7.18% intraday on Friday.

European stocks edged lower but were still set for their third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%. Chinese stocks rose, with Hong Kong-listed tech names gaining as much as 2%, after regulators were said to have signalled additional support for the technology sector.