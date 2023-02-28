Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Eighth Day In A Row: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower after opening with marginal gains on Tuesday, extending their losing streak for the eighth consecutive session.

The markets last saw a nine-day losing streak nearly four years ago, or 33 months ago, from April 30, 2019, to May 13, 2019.

The headline index, the S&P BSE Sensex, closed at its lowest level in over four months since Oct. 18, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined the most since Oct. 14.

As the dollar and treasury yields rose, Asian markets declined as investors reevaluated the outlook for the global economy amid fears that interest rates would remain elevated for an extended period.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.55%, lower at 58,962.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,303.95.