Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Eighth Day In A Row: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.55%, lower at 58,962.12, while the Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,303.95.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower after opening with marginal gains on Tuesday, extending their losing streak for the eighth consecutive session.
The markets last saw a nine-day losing streak nearly four years ago, or 33 months ago, from April 30, 2019, to May 13, 2019.
The headline index, the S&P BSE Sensex, closed at its lowest level in over four months since Oct. 18, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined the most since Oct. 14.
As the dollar and treasury yields rose, Asian markets declined as investors reevaluated the outlook for the global economy amid fears that interest rates would remain elevated for an extended period.
Sensex, Nifty fell, Reversing Early Gains, Dragged By Metals And Energy Stocks: Midday Market Update
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.60% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.40% at the close of trading on Tuesday.
Eight out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 12 advanced.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,732 stocks rose, 1,720 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.