Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Straight Day; Power And Telecom Decline: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight day on Tuesday. Power and telecom stocks declined, while pharmaceutical and real estate shares were the top gainers.

Asian markets traded lower as investors weighed Chinese data that pointed to an uneven recovery as well as the possibility of further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. China’s economy grew at a faster pace last quarter than economists forecast, as consumers ramped up spending, but the recovery was uneven, with industrial activity relatively subdued.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark edged higher, with luxury companies seen benefiting from increased consumer spending in China. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after closing almost unchanged on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 184 points, or 0.31%, lower at 59,727.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 47 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,660.15.