Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Straight Day; Power And Telecom Decline: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 184 points, or 0.31%, lower at 59,727.01, while the Nifty 50 declined 47 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,660.15.
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight day on Tuesday. Power and telecom stocks declined, while pharmaceutical and real estate shares were the top gainers.
Asian markets traded lower as investors weighed Chinese data that pointed to an uneven recovery as well as the possibility of further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. China’s economy grew at a faster pace last quarter than economists forecast, as consumers ramped up spending, but the recovery was uneven, with industrial activity relatively subdued.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark edged higher, with luxury companies seen benefiting from increased consumer spending in China. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after closing almost unchanged on Monday.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers among the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. weighed on the index.
All Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Total Gas Ltd., ended lower on Tuesday.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap closing 0.52% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap ending 0.22% higher.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight sectors advanced in trade.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,910 stocks rose, 1,623 declined, and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.