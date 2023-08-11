Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Straight Day: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday for the second consecutive day, dragged by losses in pharma and private-banking stocks.

On a weekly basis, the indices ended lower for the third week in a row after the RBI's decision on Thursday to impose a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points, or 0.56%, lower at 65,322.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,428.30.

European equities fell, tracking markets lower in Asia, as concern about local government debt in China and hawkish language from a U.S. central banker put traders in a risk-off mood.

The Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.5%, snapping two days of gains. The U.K.'s economy grew 0.5% month-on-month in June, compared to an estimate of 0.2%. It witnessed 0.2% growth sequentially. Australian, South Korean, and Chinese equity indices fell, with the Hang Seng technology index declining as much as 2.7%.