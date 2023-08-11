Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Straight Day: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday for the second consecutive day, dragged by losses in pharma and private-banking stocks.
On a weekly basis, the indices ended lower for the third week in a row after the RBI's decision on Thursday to impose a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points, or 0.56%, lower at 65,322.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,428.30.
European equities fell, tracking markets lower in Asia, as concern about local government debt in China and hawkish language from a U.S. central banker put traders in a risk-off mood.
The Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.5%, snapping two days of gains. The U.K.'s economy grew 0.5% month-on-month in June, compared to an estimate of 0.2%. It witnessed 0.2% growth sequentially. Australian, South Korean, and Chinese equity indices fell, with the Hang Seng technology index declining as much as 2.7%.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Titan Co., Power Grid Corp., and TCS Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended lower in trade. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.13%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.31% lower.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE td. declined, while four sectors advanced. The S&P BSE Healthcare and the S&P BSE Financial Services indices fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,525 stocks rose, 2,051 declined, and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices declined for the third straight week. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.61%, and the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.45%.
Last week, indices declined for the second time in a row, as the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.66% and the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.66%, as well.
Nifty Media advanced the most this week, rising over 7% in the last five days of trade. Nifty Bank, Realty, and FMCG declined in trade this week.