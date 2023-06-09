Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day, Dragged By Losses In PSBs, FMCG, Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second day after swinging between gains and losses through Friday, dragged by losses in PSU banks, fast moving consumer goods and I.T. stocks.

The headline indices advanced for the third week in a row on Friday.

European stocks and U.S. futures slid following a strong rally in Asia. Chemical shares led losses in Europe after a downbeat earnings statement from Croda International Plc.

In Asia, stocks headed for a second weekly gain, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 set to complete a nine-week advance that would be its longest winning streak in more than five years. The index jumped nearly 2% on Friday and South Korean equities climbed to levels last seen a year ago.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 223 points, or 0.35%, lower at 62,625.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 71 points, or 0.38%, to end at 18,563.40.