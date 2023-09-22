Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Fourth Straight Day As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the fourth consecutive day after swinging between gains and losses through Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.33%, lower at 66,009.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.34%, to end at 19,674.25.

Auto and public-sector banking rose in trade, while the pharma and healthcare sectors declined.