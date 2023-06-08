BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap

The Sensex closed 294 points or 0.47% down at 62,848,64, while the Nifty ended 92 points or 0.49% lower at 18,634.55.

08 Jun 2023, 4:09 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange Building. (Source: Reuters)

India's benchmark stock indices slid after inching closer to record highs on Thursday as all sectors, except metals, declined after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged.

The headline indices breached their closing high from Dec. 1, 2022, intraday on Thursday morning, ahead of the policy announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The MPC decided by a majority of 5:1 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.

India's inflation is likely to remain above 4% in the 2024 financial year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose slightly even after the central bank kept rates unchanged.

European technology shares fell the most in two weeks on worries that central banks would keep driving interest rates higher. Asian shares ticked lower, with the most notable weakness in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks. The yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, down at 62,848,64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 92 points, or 0.49%, lower at 18,634.55.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap

Reliance Industries Ltd., L&T Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap

The broader market indices declined; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.87%, while S&P BSE SmallCap Index was lower by 0.47%.

Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE declined, while five sectors advanced, with S&P BSE Power gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,494 stocks rose, 2,055 declined and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap
ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das

Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT