Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 294 points or 0.47% down at 62,848,64, while the Nifty ended 92 points or 0.49% lower at 18,634.55.
India's benchmark stock indices slid after inching closer to record highs on Thursday as all sectors, except metals, declined after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged.
The headline indices breached their closing high from Dec. 1, 2022, intraday on Thursday morning, ahead of the policy announcement.
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The MPC decided by a majority of 5:1 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.
India's inflation is likely to remain above 4% in the 2024 financial year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose slightly even after the central bank kept rates unchanged.
European technology shares fell the most in two weeks on worries that central banks would keep driving interest rates higher. Asian shares ticked lower, with the most notable weakness in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks. The yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.
Reliance Industries Ltd., L&T Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices declined; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.87%, while S&P BSE SmallCap Index was lower by 0.47%.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE declined, while five sectors advanced, with S&P BSE Power gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,494 stocks rose, 2,055 declined and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.