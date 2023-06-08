Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Kotak, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices slid after inching closer to record highs on Thursday as all sectors, except metals, declined after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged.

The headline indices breached their closing high from Dec. 1, 2022, intraday on Thursday morning, ahead of the policy announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The MPC decided by a majority of 5:1 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.

India's inflation is likely to remain above 4% in the 2024 financial year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose slightly even after the central bank kept rates unchanged.

European technology shares fell the most in two weeks on worries that central banks would keep driving interest rates higher. Asian shares ticked lower, with the most notable weakness in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks. The yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, down at 62,848,64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 92 points, or 0.49%, lower at 18,634.55.