Sensex, Nifty End Lower As I.T., Metal Stocks Decline: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Monday as I.T. and metal stocks dragged through the day.
Adani Group companies were mixed, as the stocks under additional surveillance were up, while the rest declined.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 335 points or 0.55% lower at 60,506.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index eased 90 points or 0.50% to end at 17,764.6.
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., BPCL Ltd., Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.75% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.49% at the close of the market on Monday.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, while the other 10 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,822 stocks rose, 1,696 declined and 225 remained unchanged on the BSE.