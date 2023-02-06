Sensex, Nifty End Lower As I.T., Metal Stocks Decline: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Monday as I.T. and metal stocks dragged through the day.

Adani Group companies were mixed, as the stocks under additional surveillance were up, while the rest declined.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 335 points or 0.55% lower at 60,506.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index eased 90 points or 0.50% to end at 17,764.6.