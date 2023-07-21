Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Infosys Guidance Drag — Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower after six days of rallying, dragged down by the information technology and consumer durables sectors.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 887.64 points, or 1.31%, lower at 66,684.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 235.75 points, or 1.18%, to end at 19,743.40.

Intraday, the Sensex declined as much as 1.54% to 66,533.74, and the Nifty fell 1.40% to 19,700.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.31%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.78% to 19,075.26.