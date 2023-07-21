Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Infosys Guidance Drag — Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower after six days of rallying, dragged down by the information technology and consumer durables sectors.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 887.64 points, or 1.31%, lower at 66,684.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 235.75 points, or 1.18%, to end at 19,743.40.
Intraday, the Sensex declined as much as 1.54% to 66,533.74, and the Nifty fell 1.40% to 19,700.
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.31%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.78% to 19,075.26.
Top Contributors To Nifty Change
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and NTPC Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
Broader Indices
The benchmarks underperformed the broader indices. The S&P BSE MidCap fell 0.26%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.13%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,761 stocks declined, 1,627 advanced, and 126 remained unchanged.
On a weekly basis, Nifty gained for the fourth straight week by 0.92%. The Sensex advanced 0.94% this week.
Sectoral Nifty PSU Bank advanced the most this week, followed by Nifty Media, Nifty Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty SmallCap100, Nifty MidCap100, and Nifty FMCG.
Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Metal were the laggards.