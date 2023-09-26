Sensex, Nifty End Lower As ICICI Bank, Infosys Drag: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday after opening marginally higher.
The telecommunications and industrial sectors advanced, while shares of information and technology and bankex were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12%, lower at 65,945.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 9.85 points, or 0.05%, lower at 19,664.70.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the ones positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices ended mixed, with the BSE Midcap closing 0.09% lower and the BSE Smallcap rising 0.37%.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with BSE Telecommunication gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,863 stocks rose, 1,800 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.