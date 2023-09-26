Sensex, Nifty End Lower As ICICI Bank, Infosys Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday after opening marginally higher.

The telecommunications and industrial sectors advanced, while shares of information and technology and bankex were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12%, lower at 65,945.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 9.85 points, or 0.05%, lower at 19,664.70.