Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Bank Stocks Drag After RBI Imposes ICRR: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Thursday after the RBI asked all scheduled banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio while maintaining the status quo on policy rates.

Fast-moving consumer goods fell the most, followed by banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 308 points, or 0.47%, lower at 65,688.18, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 90 points, or 0.46%, to end at 19,543.10.

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a 10% ICRR as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 6.50% as expected by the analysts, taking the Indian rupee to 82.72, 10 basis points stronger than Wednesday's close. The yield on the 10-year bond was also trading flat.

Global stocks climbed while treasuries traded flat as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's next steps.

European gas prices advanced on concern about potential industrial action in Australia. The Euro Stoxx 50 index added 1.2%, and U.S. equity futures pointed to gains after a tech-led drop in the previous session.

In Asia, shares in South Korea and China fell, with Hong Kong-listed tech companies among the day's laggards. The focus was on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s earnings due later in the day. Japanese and Australian shares posted modest gains.