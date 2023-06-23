Sensex, Nifty End Lower As All Major Indices Fall Except Pharma And Private Bank: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 260 points, or 0.41%, lower at 62,979.37, while the Nifty 50 declined 106 points, or 0.56%, to end at 18,665.50.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday, led by declines in the majority of the sectoral indices except pharma and private banks.
On a weekly basis, the indices declined for the first time in four weeks.
Globally, investors fled to the safety of bonds and sold stocks after higher interest rates and weak manufacturing data heightened the likelihood of economies falling into recession.
Global stocks are headed for their biggest weekly decline in more than three months. In Europe, equities extended their longest losing streak since December, paced by a record 36% drop in Siemens Energy AG’s shares after a profit warning.
Japanese shares erased initial gains and fell about 1.5% as investors turned their attention to speed bumps that are likely to slow this year’s blistering rally in Tokyo. South Korea’s benchmark dropped after index provider MSCI Inc. once again thwarted the nation’s bid for an upgrade to developed-market status. Asia’s biggest losses were in Hong Kong, where traders played catch-up following a holiday Thursday.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., and State Bank of India Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.24% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 1.17% at the close of market on Friday.
All 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with the S&P BSE Commodities and S&P BSE Oil & Gas indices falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,182 stocks rose, 2,284 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The headline snapped four weekly gains, with the S&P BSE Sensex declining 0.64% and the NSE Nifty 50 falling 0.85% at the close of trading on Friday.
Last week, the indices closed higher for the fourth week in a row, logging the best weekly gain streak in nearly 10 months since July-August 2022. The Sensex logged weekly gains of 0.13%, whereas the Nifty advanced 1.46%.
All sectors declined this week, with the Nifty Media Index and the Nifty Metal Index falling the most.
