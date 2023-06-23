Sensex, Nifty End Lower As All Major Indices Fall Except Pharma And Private Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday, led by declines in the majority of the sectoral indices except pharma and private banks.

On a weekly basis, the indices declined for the first time in four weeks.

Globally, investors fled to the safety of bonds and sold stocks after higher interest rates and weak manufacturing data heightened the likelihood of economies falling into recession.

Global stocks are headed for their biggest weekly decline in more than three months. In Europe, equities extended their longest losing streak since December, paced by a record 36% drop in Siemens Energy AG’s shares after a profit warning.

Japanese shares erased initial gains and fell about 1.5% as investors turned their attention to speed bumps that are likely to slow this year’s blistering rally in Tokyo. South Korea’s benchmark dropped after index provider MSCI Inc. once again thwarted the nation’s bid for an upgrade to developed-market status. Asia’s biggest losses were in Hong Kong, where traders played catch-up following a holiday Thursday.