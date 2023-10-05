Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Two-Day Losses As L&T And ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of losses to end higher on Thursday, led by advances in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
Media, information technology, and consumer durables rose, while public sector banks fell.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 406 points, or 0.62%, higher at 65,631.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,545.75.
European shares edged higher following three loss-making days. However, gains were fragile, with Europe's Stoxx 600 edging just 0.1% higher after closing at the lowest in more than six months on Wednesday.
Futures for the US S&P 500 were back to trading in the red a day after the underlying benchmark posted its biggest gain in almost three weeks.
Asian markets benefited from Wednesday’s firmer Wall Street close, with Japan's Topix posting its best day since November 2022.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% in New York, its biggest gain in almost three weeks, while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.5%, its best day since August.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
Power Grid Corp., NTPC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended mixed. The BSE Midcap fell 0.03%, while the BSE Smallcap rose 0.59% at the close of the market on Thursday.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE bLtd. advanced, while six declined. Consumer Durables, Services and Capital Goods gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,387 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.