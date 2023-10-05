Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Two-Day Losses As L&T And ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap

European shares edged higher following three loss-making days. However, gains were fragile, with Europe's Stoxx 600 edging just 0.1% higher after closing at the lowest in more than six months on Wednesday.

Futures for the US S&P 500 were back to trading in the red a day after the underlying benchmark posted its biggest gain in almost three weeks.

Asian markets benefited from Wednesday’s firmer Wall Street close, with Japan's Topix posting its best day since November 2022.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% in New York, its biggest gain in almost three weeks, while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.5%, its best day since August.